Sherra wright's ex speaks out, sunshine this week and rain, Dream home tickets for sale

Sherra Wright sits inside Jail East, awaiting her next court proceeding. She is charged with first degree murder in the death of her ex-husband, former NBA player and Memphis Tiger Lorenzen Wright.
We talked with the last man to date her before her arrest and what he claims she told him about the murder case. See that this morning on #wmc5.
A stern warning from Shelby County leaders as Memphis prepares to honor the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King. Junior. This morning, responders are encouraging an emergency plan. We'll explain that plan and why this morning.
This morning we are sending a high 5 to the students at Schilling Farms Middle School in Collierville. They raised over $17,000 to help grant a child's wish to go to Disney World. We'll tell you about it this morning on #wmc5.
This morning tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway are on sale! If you reserve your ticket today you will also be entered for a chance to win a VIP Memphis Grizzlies Suite in addition to a dream home. Joe Birch is with us this morning beginning at 6am for our ticket blitz.
Weather:
Dry and mild today..some sun and some clouds..highs near 60..We have more sunshine this weekend and when you could see rain too. We spell it all out for you with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away each and every morning on WMC Action News 5.
Sherra Wright's ex-boyfriend writes tell-all book
Woman attacked in Biloxi
Memphian shares stories of serving in Army with Elvis
1 killed, 3 critical in Memphis SUV crash
Sherra Wright sits inside Jail East, awaiting her next court proceeding in the murder case of her ex-husband, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Kelvin Cownan, the last man to date Sherra before her arrest, is talking about what he claims she told him about Lorenzen's murder case.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.More >>
St. Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now! Tickets will sell out quickly, so don't delay reserving your tickets.More >>
When you head downtown for MLK50, there are a few things you need to know.More >>
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are expected Thursday in the case of a former Memphis police officer accused of rape.More >>
The suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty police officer has been shot and killed by authorities in Tennessee.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
The investigation continues into the family whose car went over a cliff and into the Pacific Ocean. Officials are searching the family’s home, where neighbors said child abuse may have occurred.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Police were called to the 7-11 in the 6100 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a robbery. The suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Devonte Bates, tried to buy tobacco products but was turned away for lack of identification, according to police.More >>
A last-minute bill to overhaul the state's pension system flew through the Kentucky General Assembly on Thursday.More >>
