Tickets on sale for 2018 St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now! Tickets will sell out quickly, so don't delay reserving your tickets.

Every year, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital raffles off a brand new home. The proceeds from the raffle help the hospital fund its mission of advancing cures and preventing childhood diseases.

The 2018 Dream Home is located east of Collierville, in Rossville. The 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is approximately 3,000 square feet and has an estimated value of $465,000.

The home features an expansive master suite with en suite bath and laundry, oversize sliding doors that lead to a large covered porch, and connections to walking trails that leads to a city park.

Construction is set to be complete May 19. The home is being built by Southern Serenity Homes.

If you don't win the home, your ticket could snag you some great prizes like a $10,000 shopping spree, Memphis Grizzlies Suite, or a new car.

You can secure your tickets by calling 1-800-224-6681 or clicking here. Tickets are $100 apiece and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The giveaway will be held June 24.

