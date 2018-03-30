NCRM prepares for MLK50

The National Civil Rights Museum is gearing up for MLK50.

The event is a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The museum is set to unveil plans for museum visitors, including parking, traffic flow, and events Friday.

WMC Action News 5 will have full coverage of the events around the city starting at 4:30 a.m on April 4th.

