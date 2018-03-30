NCRM prepares for MLK50 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

NCRM prepares for MLK50

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
National Civil Rights Museum (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) National Civil Rights Museum (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The National Civil Rights Museum is gearing up for MLK50

The event is a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 

The museum is set to unveil plans for museum visitors, including parking, traffic flow, and events Friday. 

WMC Action News 5 will have full coverage of the events around the city starting at 4:30 a.m on April 4th. 

