St. Jude patient families speak on the heart of the hospital

It costs over $2 million a day to run St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and patients never receive a bill. That's why fundraisers like the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are so important to the success and operation of the staff there.

"The last thing that you could ever imagine hearing was that your child has childhood cancer," Jenny Landstreet said.

Landstreet's daughter, Mabry, was just two years old when she was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

"We're done with it. She's doing great really hadn't had any issues so far that we foresee either," Landstreet said.

Mabry has been cancer free for a year now.

Another St.Jude success story is 11-year-old Tyler West. Like Mabry, Tyler was also diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

It took almost three years of treatments at St. Jude and Tyler is now healthy and in the clear.

"It was a very good experience because they treated me and made me get better and not die," Tyler said.

Dr. Susan Aguilard is on the board of St Jude and ALSAC, the fundraising arm of the hospital. She says the support Memphis and the Mid-South give during the dream home fundraiser is critical to the families.

"St. Jude pays for travel to and from the hospital, their food, their lodging, all their wonderful research and treatment," she said.

Mabry and her mom and Tyler and his mom came to WMC Action News 5 to support the Dream Home Giveaway.

"Because my treatment would have cost over a million dollars," Tyler said.

Only 14,000 tickets will be sold this year. One $100 ticket could win you a dream home but you know for sure it will help families like Mabry's and Tyler's beat cancer.

"In 1962 her cure rate was 4 percent and now its 94 percent so that's why the dream home is so important," said Landstreet.