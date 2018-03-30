5 Great Things: Restorative Justice, Girl Scout rescuers, student fundraisers

With Good Friday, Passover and Easter here it makes this an especially good time to share how people are helping people in our community. Here are 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week:

A class led by an Ole Miss professor is helping inmates in Mississippi learn compassion and transform their lives. Dr. Linda Keena leads a program called Restorative Justice for inmates at Marshall County Correctional Facility. The idea of a program is to change the way the inmates think acknowledging the wrong they've done and think about the victims they harmed. Dr. Keena said she believes once the men are aware of the accountability for their actions, they'll be less likely to commit the offense again, knowing the harm they have done.

More than 800 people at St. Benedict at Auburndale in Cordova now have necessary CPR skills. Through a gr ant from the Speer Charitable Trust, CPR training at the school was provided through the support of The Red Cross and Baptist Hospital Foundation. St. Benedict is the only school in the state of Tennessee to have the entire campus CPR-certified.

Oxford firefighter Rob Johnson and the entire Oxford, Mississippi Fire Department, an anonymous donor (he called himself the Cookie Monster of Central Gardens), and a man from Brighton all came to the rescue of a Memphis Girl Scout Troop after someone used a counterfeit bill to pay for cookies, leaving their troop out $100. Johnson, whose daughters were Girl Scouts, said he wanted the ripped off scouts to know there are good people in the world.

A DeSoto County elementary school raised $25,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in two weeks' time. Oak Grove Elementary students combined a number of fundraisers--including a Math-A-Thon and T-shirt sales--to raise the money for St. Jude.

Students at Schilling Farms Middle School raised more than $17,000 to help gr ant a kid's wish to go to Disney World. The students and Make-A-Wish Mid-South threw a Grease-themed reveal party to surprise Kenyon and tell him about the trip. Kenyon is battling a nervous system disorder.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.