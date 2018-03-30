Chuck E. Cheese’s offering sensory-friendly experience for kids with autism, special needs

Chuck E. Cheese’s is letting every kid be a kid with their new program.

The chain is offering “Sensory Sensitive Sundays” for families who have children with autism and special needs.

The sensory-friendly experience will take place two hours early on the first Sunday of every month at participating locations.

On Sensory Sensitive Sundays, Chuck E. Cheese’s will still offer food and games. There will be less crowding and noise, dimmed lighting, and limited appearances by Chuck E.

The show and music will also be turned down or completely off. Additionally, trained staff will be on hand to help.

Click here for a list of participating locations.

