Chuck E. Cheese’s offering sensory-friendly experience for kids with autism, special needs

Sherra Wright sits inside Jail East, awaiting her next court proceeding in the murder case of her ex-husband, former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Kelvin Cownan, the last man to date Sherra before her arrest, is talking about what he claims she told him about Lorenzen's murder case.More >>
With Good Friday, Passover and Easter here it makes this an especially good time to share how people are helping people in our community.More >>
The National Civil Rights Museum is gearing up for MLK50.More >>
The Memphis Heritage Trail is officially open, teaching Memphians and visitors about the history of civil rights and entertainment in the city.More >>
A weather system will move into the Mid-South this weekend and it could impact your Easter plans.More >>
Janice and Carl Duffner planted an extensive flower garden in their front yard instead of grass, which has planting beds, mulched areas, two small ponds, paths and seating areas.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
Stephon Clark was killed by police in Sacramento on March 18.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee sellers to carry an ominous cancer warning label.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 43-year-old Brent Bishop was just returning home when he found two men inside his house on Richard Lee Circle.More >>
The University of South Carolina community, including the school's president, has reached out in support of a student who says an instructor made an insensitive remark at her expense during class on Thursday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
