Memphis Heritage Trail, interactive app released

The Memphis Heritage Trail is officially open, teaching Memphians and visitors about the history of civil rights and entertainment in the city.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and several other local officials took a bus tour of the newly unveiled Memphis Heritage Trail, a new interactive way for all to learn our city's history.

“We believe that nobody in the country can beat Memphis being Memphis,” said Paul Young, Director of Housing and Community Development.

The Memphis Heritage Trail is a walking or biking tour in which people can use a newly launched app to go to the most historic places in and around the city.

Currently, there are two of four walking tour loops open, a civil rights loop and an entertainment loop, and both are about two miles long.

“It's about educating our future, our children and our residents and our visitors alike about all the beautiful assets that Memphis has to offer,” said Felicia Harris, Manager of Planning and Development.

“Learn more about our history and use it as a way to improve our economy and teach our kids,” Young said.

The Heritage Trail is centered on its new app. There, people can get a virtual tour with more information about each location including photos and videos. The trail also isn't just for visitors.

“I would love for my kids to come and experience it, they will come and experience it,” Young said. “Our hope is that it's not just for tourists but also for Memphians.”

“For those Memphians who really want to get a feel for history but then also the present, you need to learn about the Memphis Heritage Trail,” said Deidre Malone, President of the NAACP Memphis branch.

The project took eight years to become a reality and the work isn't done yet, with a Commerce and Residential Loop still on the way.

