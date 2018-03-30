First Alert: Easter Showers for some parts of the Mid-South

Sunshine returned just in time for the start of the Easter weekend, and there's more sun and even warmer temperatures on the way as the weekend begins.

Unfortunately, the pattern will change just as the sun comes up Easter Sunday. A cold front will enter the Mid-South from the north Saturday night increasing clouds as it arrives.

Then just after midnight, Saturday night rain showers will likely develop along the Arkansas/Missouri border and into northwest Tennessee. Those showers will slowly move south behind the cold front as it works its way into northern Mississippi where it is expected to stall.

A series of upper-level disturbances will ride along the stall front from west to east.

This will keep the chance for rain for areas north of the frontal boundary. That means showers and colder temperatures will be possible for parts of northeast Arkansas and West Tennessee primarily along and north of the I-40 corridor.

Temperatures will also vary greatly across the area Sunday. Much of Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee will spend the day in the forties while much of northern Mississippi will be in the mid to upper sixties.

So know that showers could impact your Easter plans and temperatures may require a coat over your Easter outfit.

