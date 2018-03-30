I AM A MAN Plaza to be unveiled April 5

Workers are busy putting on the finishing touches on the "I AM A MAN" Plaza.

Right now a blue tarp covers the statue. It will be unveiled during a dedication ceremony on April 5.

Martin Luther Carodine--owner of Precise Construction which is overseeing the project--said getting the opportunity to work on the "I AM A MAN" Plaza is something he will cherish forever.

"People have come out here and literally start crying. I've had workers and subcontractors find people's name on the wall that they didn't realize was there and they've been brought to tears," Carodine said.

