One-on-one with ‘Hamilton’ star Leslie Odom Jr.

An actor best known for his Tony and Grammy award-winning performance in "Hamilton" is talking about his visit to the Bluff City.

We sat down with uber-talented Leslie Odom Jr. before he took the stage Friday night at the Orpheum.

Memphis is one of only a few stops on his book tour, promoting "Failing Up - How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning."

The fact his visit coincides with the city's MLK50 events isn't lost on the new author, who has had an opportunity to read Dr. King's works.

“We get these excerpts of course, and we get to see a piece of his writing from beginning to end, to see that mind at work,” Odom said. “To see a piece of his writing from beginning to end, to see that mind at work, he said this thing that stuck with me.”

Dozens of Shelby County School students got the chance to meet Odom and get their books signed.

Novel Bookstore in the Laurelwood Shopping Center sponsored Friday’s book signing and performance.

