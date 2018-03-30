Thousands gather at Southaven church to celebrate MLK

The festivities honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are underway. Wednesday will mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

Thousands attended Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven for live music and a tribute to King.

The event titled "A Tribute to a King" featured gospel artists Yolanda Adams, Ricky Dillard, Jonathan McReynolds, and more.

Former Memphis Mayor Dr. Willie Herenton was one of the honorees. Pastor Bartholomew Orr, Bobby O'Jay, Rep. Johnnie Turner, and former Police Director Toney Armstrong also received awards.

"When I started my career in 1989, there were not a lot of people walking around city hall that looked like me," Armstrong said.

With the question where do we go from here at the top of mind, Memphis leaders have some words about significant issues Memphians should focus on over the next 50 years.

"When it comes to the prison population, we are 90 percent the people who are in prison. Somehow that has to change," Armstrong said.

The event was hosted by Children Sing Productions.

