Community hosts candlelight vigil for family killed in house fire

Two young boys are fighting for their lives at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after suffering smoke inhalation as a result of a house fire.

Friday, family and friends gathered outside the Orange Mound home to remember the three people who died, including a 4-year-old.

Patricia Baker, her daughter Patrice Baker, and her great-grandson Travis died in Thursday’s fire.

Their grief-stricken loved ones were surrounded by dozens of people, all there to show support and shower love.

"It's just too much, I can't hold my baby,” said Travis’ mother Lyketa Graham, who was on the ground embraced by older sister Pyketa with her brother Larry nearby.

All of them were surrounded during a candlelight vigil by family, friends, neighbors, even strangers.

"My baby was 4 years old, he talk like he 40, 40 years old. He used big words,” Lyketa said. “My baby was 1 years old saying his ABC'S and full name."

Candles spelled out their loved ones’ names.

Right now, their younger brothers Christyon and Charles Johnson are on ventilators at Le Bonheur.

"Well they need a lot of prayer,” said their pastor’s wife Mary Pugh. “They're very broken. They're very hurt."

Pugh and her husband Pastor James Pugh from Hopewll Missionary Baptist have known this family for decades.

"They, you know, are going to need a lot of prayers,” Pugh said. “They're going to need a lot of support. And they're probably going to need some money to help them because they lost everything."

"My grandma never complained about nothing,” Lyketa said. “You could go to my grandma and ask her for something she was going to give it to you."

What they received on this night was prayer, song, and an outpouring of love.

"It's going to stick with us,” Lyketa said. “It's going to stick with us."

A village is coming together for a family in need.

"The Lord will give them wisdom,” Pugh said. “He will give them comfort. We're here for them and we hope the entire community will be here for them."

Christyon and Charles Johnson are not doing well. Lyketa said the boys, ages 12 and 13, show no sign of brain activity.

The fire's cause is still unknown.

