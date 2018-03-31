Ex-Southaven alderman to plead guilty to child porn charge

A former alderman from Mississippi's third-largest city plans to plead guilty to a federal charge that he transported child pornography.More >>
Roughly the size of a school bus, the Tiangong-1 is an out-of-control space station that is currently falling toward Earth. Expected to come crashing back to earth on April 1st sometime during the midday hours. According to NBC News, what experts do know is that it is highly unlikely that large pieces of the Tiangong-1 will survive re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere, much less impact any populated area, but even scientist are skeptical. The Tiangong-1 which means “Heave...More >>
Workers are busy putting on the finishing touches on the "I AM A MAN" Plaza.More >>
The festivities honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are underway. Wednesday will mark the 50th anniversary of his assassination.More >>
Two young boys are fighting for their lives at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after suffering smoke inhalation as a result of a house fire.More >>
