Ex-Southaven alderman to plead guilty to child porn charge - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ex-Southaven alderman to plead guilty to child porn charge

(Source: DeSoto County Jail) (Source: DeSoto County Jail)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - A former alderman from Mississippi's third-largest city plans to plead guilty to a federal charge that he transported child pornography.

Court records show Ronnie Hale of Southaven is scheduled to plead guilty Monday in Aberdeen. Hale faces five to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 if convicted.

Hale resigned his elected office after his December indictment on charges that he carried computer files with "visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct" across state lines from Tennessee into Mississippi.

Authorities found the pornography when they executed a search warrant following Hale's arrest for promising money to a woman for sex. Hale's misdemeanor prostitution case is scheduled for trial April 26 in DeSoto County.

Voters chose Charlie Hoots to succeed Hale in a special election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Ex-Southaven alderman to plead guilty to child porn charge

    Ex-Southaven alderman to plead guilty to child porn charge

    Saturday, March 31 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-31 18:41:15 GMT
    (Source: DeSoto County Jail)(Source: DeSoto County Jail)

    A former alderman from Mississippi's third-largest city plans to plead guilty to a federal charge that he transported child pornography.

    More >>

    A former alderman from Mississippi's third-largest city plans to plead guilty to a federal charge that he transported child pornography.

    More >>

  • Chinese Space station plummeting to Earth

    Chinese Space station plummeting to Earth

    Saturday, March 31 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-03-31 15:21:54 GMT
    (Source: NBC News)(Source: NBC News)
    (Source: NBC News)(Source: NBC News)

    Roughly the size of a school bus, the Tiangong-1 is an out-of-control space station that is currently falling toward Earth. Expected to come crashing back to earth on April 1st sometime during the midday hours. According to NBC News, what experts do know is that it is highly unlikely that large pieces of the Tiangong-1 will survive re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere, much less impact any populated area, but even scientist are skeptical. The Tiangong-1 which means “Heave...

    More >>

    Roughly the size of a school bus, the Tiangong-1 is an out-of-control space station that is currently falling toward Earth. Expected to come crashing back to earth on April 1st sometime during the midday hours. According to NBC News, what experts do know is that it is highly unlikely that large pieces of the Tiangong-1 will survive re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere, much less impact any populated area, but even scientist are skeptical. The Tiangong-1 which means “Heave...

    More >>

  • I AM A MAN Plaza to be unveiled April 5

    I AM A MAN Plaza to be unveiled April 5

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:27 PM EDT2018-03-31 03:27:14 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Workers are busy putting on the finishing touches on the "I AM A MAN" Plaza.

    More >>

    Workers are busy putting on the finishing touches on the "I AM A MAN" Plaza.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly