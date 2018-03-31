35-year-old woman charged after shooting 69-year-old boyfriend

A man was shot in Frayser on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened in Wingate Street near the intersection of Clinton Avenue around 3:31 p.m.

The 69-year-old man was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

His girlfriend, 35-year-old Nicole McKinney, is charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.