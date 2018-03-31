35-year-old woman charged after shooting 69-year-old boyfriend

A man was discovered dead on the side of a residence in Hyde Park, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was discovered dead on the side of a residence in Hyde Park, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman is behind bars for stabbing three people in Downtown Memphis.More >>
A woman is behind bars for stabbing three people in Downtown Memphis.More >>
A man was shot in Frayser on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot in Frayser on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
After a few dry days across the Mid-South we are tracking a rather active pattern to start the week ahead that will end with a cold front pushing across the region on Tuesday.More >>
After a few dry days across the Mid-South we are tracking a rather active pattern to start the week ahead that will end with a cold front pushing across the region on Tuesday.More >>
Saturday brought more heartache for a Memphis family who’s now lost five relatives since a house fire on Thursday in Orange Mound.More >>
Saturday brought more heartache for a Memphis family who’s now lost five relatives since a house fire on Thursday in Orange Mound.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>
The killings happened early Sunday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes in Statesboro. Police say the victims were a married couple.More >>
The killings happened early Sunday morning at Copper Beech Townhomes in Statesboro. Police say the victims were a married couple.More >>