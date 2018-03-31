Man critical after Frayser shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critical after Frayser shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A man was shot in Frayser on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened in Wingate Street near the intersection of Clinton Avenue around 3:31 p.m.

The man was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

