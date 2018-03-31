Body discovered near Hyde Park home

A man was discovered dead on the side of a residence in Hyde Park, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two adults and a child died in a house fire Thursday morning.
A man was shot in Frayser on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.
Workers are busy putting on the finishing touches on the "I AM A MAN" Plaza.
Civil Rights legend Jesse Jackson officially arrived in Memphis on Saturday ahead of the MLK50 commemoration.
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.
Teri Nobles has given birth to one child, twins and now triplets.
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.
Seeing a surprise like this may keep you from taking a late night swim.
