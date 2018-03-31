Body discovered near Hyde Park home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Body discovered near Hyde Park home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was discovered dead on the side of a residence in Hyde Park, according to Memphis Police Department.

The body was discovered near the intersection of Springdale Street and South Hubert Circle around 3:52 p.m. 

MPD said the cause of death is unknown at the time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly