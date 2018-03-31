2 boys died Sunday from Thursday house fire

Saturday brought more heartache for a Memphis family who’s now lost five relatives since a house fire on Thursday in Orange Mound. Brothers 13-year-old Christyon and 12-year-old Charles Johnson died Saturday at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The family said Friday the two brothers were not doing well. Additional tests Saturday revealed no brain activity.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“This is a tragedy. I just wasn’t ready to let them go,” said LaToya Dobbs.

Relative LaToya Dobbs shared with WMC Action News 5 new pictures of the damage the fire did to the interior of the home on Inman Cove. Loved ones said the kitchen and den areas were hit the hardest, but Dobbs said the toughest part is not knowing yet where the five who died were in the home or if they fought to escape.

“We all puzzle our brains because we want to know the last moment,” she said.

Thursday’s fire killed Patricia Baker, her daughter Patrice Graham, and Baker’s 4-year-old great grandson Travis. Brothers 12-year-old Charles and 13-year-old Christyon, Baker’s grandsons, died Saturday. Relatives said Christyon went into cardiac arrest three times when he got to the hospital.

“I know they’re in a better place,” said Dobbs.

The family held a vigil Friday night for the three loved ones who’s already perished, spelling out their names by candlelight. They found it fitting to light candles again one day later when they got the news about the two teenage boys.

“We honored the other three yesterday, and we only felt it was right to honor the other two tonight,” said Dobbs.

It is a tremendous loss, an unimaginable trial. Dobbs said she has faith the family will somehow come through stronger.

“We serve a mighty God. We have to put our trust in him,” she said. “We got to cry in the bed together, lay in the bed together, whatever we need to do, we are going to be strong for one another.”

The family said they will be meeting on Easter Sunday to discuss funeral arrangements, including whether the five will be buried together.

We reached out to the Memphis Fire Department on Saturday for an update on the investigation and have not yet heard back.

If you would like to help the family out, here is a link to their GoFundMe page.

