MPD searching for missing 15-year-old boy with mental conditions

Memphis Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old South Memphis boy who ran away from home.

A City Watch Alert was issued for Zavarious Oliver-Walls on Sunday night.

Oliver-Walls was last seen on East McKellar Avenue near the intersection of South 3rd Street around noon Sunday.

The victim is diagnosed with mental conditions that require medication.

Oliver-Walls is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair with three braids and beads on them. He was last seen wearing a striped gray/red/black jacket, black and red shirt, and peach pant leggings with black and white shoes.

If you see Oliver-Walls, you're asked to call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

