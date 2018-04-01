FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms possible Tuesday

After a few dry days across the Mid-South we are tracking a rather active pattern to start the week ahead that will end with a cold front pushing across the region on Tuesday. The clash or warm and cold we are expecting as that front moves into the region could give us the potential for some rain and storms across the region.

Looking at dynamics for storm potential, we do have a brief period of storm energy for our Tuesday ahead of this front that will push across the region. That is why we will see the potential for a stronger storm or two as this line progresses across the Mid-South.

Due to this pattern, the Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma has placed the entire Mid-South under a SLIGHT RISK for a stronger storm or two on Tuesday. A slight risk means there will be the potential for scattered severe storms possible that will be short-lived and not widespread.

Looking at timing for our storms, most models bring in the storms into the late afternoon and evening hours, with the start of the line of storms pushing into Eastern Arkansas around 5 p.m.

The line of storms will then progress towards Memphis and the Mississippi River closer to 7 p.m.

Then the line clears the region as we move towards 9 p.m. Once the line clears the Mid-South cooler air will filter in for Wednesday.