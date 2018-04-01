Woman charged for stabbing 3 people on Beale Street - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman charged for stabbing 3 people on Beale Street

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman is behind bars for stabbing three people in Downtown Memphis. 

The stabbing occurred around 4 a.m Sunday on Beale Street. 

One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is now stable. The other two victims are expected to be OK. 

Velma Young is charged with aggravated assault. 

