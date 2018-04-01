Woman critically injured in Frayser shooting, 3 detained - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman was shot in Frayser on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Sunrise Street near the intersection of Carrolton Avenue around 1:52 p.m.

The woman was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

MPD said three man were detained by officers.

