New Memphis market gives small businesses a chance

A man was shot in South Memphis on Sunday night.More >>
A man was shot in South Memphis on Sunday night.More >>
A special market opened its doors in Memphis' Edge District on Sunday.More >>
A special market opened its doors in Memphis' Edge District on Sunday.More >>
A legendary Civil Rights leader formally kicking off a week of commemorations of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,'s death.More >>
A legendary Civil Rights leader formally kicking off a week of commemorations of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,'s death.More >>
The National Civil Rights Museum allowed our camera inside for an emotional unveiling of a critical piece of Memphis history from the day the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took his last breath.More >>
The National Civil Rights Museum allowed our camera inside for an emotional unveiling of a critical piece of Memphis history from the day the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took his last breath.More >>
A man was discovered dead on the side of a residence in Hyde Park, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was discovered dead on the side of a residence in Hyde Park, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>