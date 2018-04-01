New Memphis market gives small businesses a chance

A special market opened its doors in Memphis' Edge District on Sunday.

Annie Yates is the co-founder of Memphis' new Cleveland Street Bazaar retail market at Cleveland and Madison.

"I wanted to help the community, and I think that the community itself really needs to have some small business," she said.

From clothing to jewelry to pet supplies and home items, 13 vendors kicked off the Bazaar Sunday to sell their wares out of booths inside the 19,000 square-foot building.

"There’s a co-starter program where you can get training," Vonesha Mitchell, with Memphis Medical District Community Development Program, said.

Mitchell is working with Yates' vendors, including rent support.

"They're going to get business support where they are able to find out if they're doing their marketing appropriately, if they need to do some business planning, and there's a co-starter's course," Mitchell said.

Before now, Sandra Giles was operating her greeting cards and T-shirt business out of her car.

“Big leap, a big jump. I’m excited. I’m so excited. I’m so excited. Yes, yes,” Giles said.

Now she can have her own Creations Just for You booth at the Bazaar.

“It’ll be a legacy for my children and me,” Giles said.

And more space and support are available for more vendors.

"We are renting spaces for $85 a week. You only have to sign a year’s lease and you only have to have a month’s rent in advance, and we are going to take a chance on you," Yates said.

The Cleveland Bazaar is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

