Man shot in South Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in South Memphis on Sunday night.

Memphis Fire Department confirmed they took a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hospital from a residence on Silverage Avenue near the intersection of Bismark Street.

His condition is unknown at this time.

