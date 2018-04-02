FIRST ALERT: Damaging winds possible Tuesday

A cold front will interact with a warm, moisture-rich environment in the Mid-South on Tuesday evening.

THREATS: Most of us will see heavy rain and lightning, but the biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. Hail is possible. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. The area with the greatest risk is northwest Tennessee, although all of us could see a scattered severe storm.

TIMING: The first part of the day on Tuesday will be dry with mostly cloudy conditions. There will be a few peeks of sunshine, but this will actually help increase the fuel for storms. After 5 p.m., a cold front will start pushing into eastern Arkansas and then eventually arrive into areas east of the river by 7 p.m. The front should exit our area completely by 10 p.m.

