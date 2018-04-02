FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Threat Tuesday

Memphis police say a store clerk shot and killed a teenage customer last Thursday.More >>
Memphis police say a store clerk shot and killed a teenage customer last Thursday.More >>
City of Memphis honored the living sanitation workers of 1968 on Monday evening.More >>
City of Memphis honored the living sanitation workers of 1968 on Monday evening.More >>
Reverend Bernice King, the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is getting an up-close look at the National Civil Rights Museum.More >>
Reverend Bernice King, the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is getting an up-close look at the National Civil Rights Museum.More >>
A suspended Ole Miss student has filed a federal lawsuit against the university.More >>
A suspended Ole Miss student has filed a federal lawsuit against the university.More >>
A cold front will interact with a warm, moisture-rich environment in the Mid-South on Tuesday evening.More >>
A cold front will interact with a warm, moisture-rich environment in the Mid-South on Tuesday evening.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Administrators are trying to make Stoneman Douglas as safe as possible. Some students said they’re missing the point.More >>
Administrators are trying to make Stoneman Douglas as safe as possible. Some students said they’re missing the point.More >>
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.More >>
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.More >>