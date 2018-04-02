FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Threat Tuesday

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in the Mid-South.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ENHANCED RISK for severe storms over the entire WMC Action News 5 coverage area.

A line of strong storms is expected to cross the Mississippi River during the evening hours bringing the threat for heavy rain, damaging wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes to East Arkansas, West Tennessee, and North Mississippi.

The main time frame for storms will be from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. with the main line crossing the river between 7 and 9 p.m.

Much of the day Tuesday will be warm and windy with south winds at 20 to 25 mph and gusting along with high temperatures in the mid to upper seventies. This will provide plenty of energy for storms to intensify as they move through the Mid-South.

Now is the time to have a severe weather plan in place to keep you and your family safe. Make sure to secure all patio and outdoor furniture as well as children's outdoor play equipment.

You want to consider shelter for your vehicle as the threat for large hail accompanies this system.

Power outages are also possible, so have flashlights and extra batteries on hand as well as a way to receive weather alerts and information as the storms move through.

Take a moment to download the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather app to our smartphone or iPad. This will give you access to radar data, watches or warnings that may be issued, as well as custom videos and updates with the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team.

Should you lose power, you can still get the latest information as well as the ability to watch live streaming of our newscast and any extended weather coverage.

So take some time now to prepare for the First Alert Weather Day Tuesday.

