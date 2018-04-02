Teens march 50 miles to Memphis in honor of MLK

A group of Mid-South students embarked on a 50 mile march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The group from Pearl, Mississippi, left from Dundee in Tunica County on their 50 mile march to Memphis.

Saturday, they completed 15 miles and planned to do the same each day until they arrive.

The teens, all between 14 and 18, plan to march to the National Civil Rights Museum on Wednesday.

