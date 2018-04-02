TN insurers report significant drop in opioid prescriptions

Two of Tennessee's largest insurers said they've made significant reductions in the number of opioids prescribed.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee reported a six percent drop in the number of opioid prescriptions per member per month.

That includes a 52 percent reduction in the number of claims for long-acting opioids.

Cigna also announced that it has reduced opioid prescriptions overall by 25 percent.

