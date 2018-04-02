Infrastructure concerns tighten as MS lawmakers disagree on increasing funds

Mississippi's cities and counties are facing serious infrastructure issues.

Many were holding out hope that lawmakers would pass an infrastructure bill this legislative session.

Local leaders were at the state Capitol at the start of the session, asking for a bigger piece of the pie from the sales tax collection.

They'd like the diversion to be increased from 18.5 to 20.5 percent.

Another option they were in favor of was getting a cut of the use tax collections.

Smaller communities said they now really feel the tightening of the belts as the list of repairs for things like roads, sewers, and bridges grows.

"We're not talking 5 to 700 feet. Can't go very far without any extra money," D'Lo mayor John Henry Berry said. "I hope we can all get together and do something about it because I sure don't want to go back to gravel roads."

It's not just small towns that will feel the sting. With a growing list of repairs, new money is needed in large and small cities across the state.

