Infrastructure concerns tighten as MS lawmakers disagree on increasing funds

A new Midtown burger bar is opening its doors.More >>
A new TBI report names University of Memphis the safest large campus in the state of Tennessee.More >>
Mississippi's cities and counties are facing serious infrastructure issues.More >>
Two of Tennessee's largest insurers said they've made significant reductions in the number of opioids prescribed.More >>
A group of Mid-South students embarked on a 50 mile march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Trump tweeted Mexico must "stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!" He also claimed people are coming to take advantage of protections granted certain immigrants.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >>
A woman hired to watch a neighbor's dog was filmed urinating in one of the dog owner's kitchen pots.More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars thanks to the Virginia Cavaliers losing to the Baltimore County RetrieversMore >>
