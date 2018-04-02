University of Memphis named safest large campus in TN

A new TBI report names University of Memphis the safest large campus in the state of Tennessee.

It comes weeks after a new TBI crime on campus report showed a 13.5 percent drop in all reported crime across University of Memphis campuses.

"I think it's the climate we are in and the students are taking more responsibility in reporting things," UofM police chief Mary Balee said.

The school also cites instant emergency alerts through a smartphone app and the Tiger Escort program, which offers safety escorts for students from dusk until dawn as key initiatives in helping lower crime numbers.

