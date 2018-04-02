College stadiums exempt from new AR gun laws

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Concealed handguns won't be allowed at dozens of Arkansas college sports facilities, including the football stadiums for the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Arkansas State Red Wolves, after state police approved plans to exempt them from a law expanding where guns can be carried.

Eight schools have had plans approved by Arkansas State Police that allow their sports facilities to be exempted from the law enacted last year allowing concealed handgun licensees to carry at college campuses and other locations if they undergo additional training. Nearly 1,000 people have received the enhanced licenses since training began earlier this year.

Prompted by complaints from the Southeastern Conference and other groups, Arkansas lawmakers voted to exempt college sporting events if the schools have a security plan approved by state police.

