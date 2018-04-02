Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens its doors in Midtown

A new Midtown burger bar is opening its doors.

Monday is the first day for Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Overton Square.

It's located at the corner of Cooper Street and Madison Avenue--taking over the former YoLo spot.

They specialize in burgers, but also serve fresh salads, handspun milkshakes and offers a full bar.

Business hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

