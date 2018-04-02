Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens its doors in Midtown - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens its doors in Midtown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Hopdoddy Burger Bar) (Source: Hopdoddy Burger Bar)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new Midtown burger bar is opening its doors.

Monday is the first day for Hopdoddy Burger Bar in Overton Square.

It's located at the corner of Cooper Street and Madison Avenue--taking over the former YoLo spot.

They specialize in burgers, but also serve fresh salads, handspun milkshakes and offers a full bar.

Business hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly