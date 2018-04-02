Officers crack down on distracted driving with bus tour

Law enforcement officials in Memphis are tracking down distracted drivers.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Memphis Police Department are working together on the third Distracted Driving Enforcement Bus Tour.

Officers gathered in a bus, traveling around the city to spot drivers who aren't paying attention to the road.

Jerica Phillips rode alongside these officers as they spotted drivers lacking focus. See more from their effort tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

