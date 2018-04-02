3 Mid-South locations added to National Register of Historic Places

Three Mid-South locations are among five Tennessee sites added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Oaklawn Garden in Germantown, Sterick North Garage and Hotel in Memphis, and Bozo's Hot Pit and Bar-B-Que in Mason were all added to the register.

“These additions to the National Register of Historic Places are a testament to Tennessee’s diverse heritage,” said Executive Director and State HistoricPreservation Officer Patrick McIntyre. “The historic properties are part of our unique past and are worthy of being recognized on this prestigious list."

All three locations have decades of history in the Mid-South.

Oaklawn Garden started as a commercial nursery in 1923. The city of Germantown owns and operates the location as a park.

Sterick North Garage and Hotel was constructed in 1963, holding a three-story hotel over the top of a seven-story garage.

Bozo's was constructed in 1950, but began as a business in 1923 when Thomas Jefferson "Bozo" Williams opened the restaurant across the street.

