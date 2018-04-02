Joe Biden coming to Orpheum Theater

Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Memphis this Spring.

Biden is touring the country doing public speeches and will visit the Orpheum Theater on Friday, June 15.

Biden's American Promise Tour is advertised as a series of conversations that "will go beyond the 24-hour cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most."

Tickets go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m. and start at $44.50, with VIP tickets selling at $328. Click here for more info.

