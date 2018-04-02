Rev. Jesse Jackson calls for Kroger boycott

Reverend Jesse Jackson called for a boycott of Kroger stores during his time in Memphis on Monday.

The announcement comes after the Kroger at Airways and Lamar was closed in February. Kroger closed three stores citing a loss of profits as the reason for the closure. However, a study funded by City of Memphis shows at least one of the closed stores was regularly turning a profit

Jackson said that the closing of the store is affecting senior citizens and their access to medication.

"It effects food, medicine, and access for seniors," he said. "Since Kroger is boycotting the community, we are going to boycott Kroger."

He also said that people who live in the Orange Mound community should have an option to buy the store.

