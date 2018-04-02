5 teens arrested, 17 cited for motel party drug bust

Five teens were arrested and 17 others were cited when police busted up a party at a motel in Lakeland.

Shelby County deputies responded to an anonymous tip about the party at a Motel 6 on Thursday night.

In the room deputies found marijuana, THC, Xanax, TGW, and drug paraphernalia.

The following five teens are facing felony narcotics and paraphernalia charges:

Austin Gilliland

Hunter Curlin

Joshua Hall

Olivia Szot

Omri Brantley

Hall faced an additional theft of property charge because police found a stolen gun in his car.

