5 teens arrested, 17 cited for motel party drug bust - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

5 teens arrested, 17 cited for motel party drug bust

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Motel 6 (Source: Google Maps) Motel 6 (Source: Google Maps)
LAKELAND, TN (WMC) -

Five teens were arrested and 17 others were cited when police busted up a party at a motel in Lakeland.

Shelby County deputies responded to an anonymous tip about the party at a Motel 6 on Thursday night.

In the room deputies found marijuana, THC, Xanax, TGW, and drug paraphernalia. 

The following five teens are facing felony narcotics and paraphernalia charges:

  • Austin Gilliland
  • Hunter Curlin
  • Joshua Hall
  • Olivia Szot
  • Omri Brantley

Hall faced an additional theft of property charge because police found a stolen gun in his car. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly