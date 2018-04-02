Shelby County Commission issues moratorium on government contracts

A cold front will interact with a warm, moisture-rich environment in the Mid-South on Tuesday evening.More >>
Fair and equal voting rights is one of the many issues Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought for during his lifetime, but 50 years after his death, the topic remains contentious.More >>
It is a big moment in the nation's history. More and more people packed the downtown Memphis area steadily throughout the day.More >>
National Civil Rights Museum events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. officially kicked off Monday.More >>
Five teens were arrested and 17 others were cited when police busted up a party at a motel in Lakeland.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The University of Alabama released a promo for a new series titled "Shop Talk" last week. Now, NBA superstar, LeBron James, is contending that Alabama has lifted concepts from a program on "Uninterrupted".More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
