Shelby County plans to halt all government contracts

Shelby County Commission plans to announce a moratorium on all county government contracts.

Commissioners said they will release more details about the moratorium during a 2:30 p.m. press conference. Click here to watch that press conference live.

“My colleagues believe that we should not enter into contracts or approve budget amendments for a term that would eliminate both the incoming Mayor and the incoming Shelby County Commissioners from having input or approval," Commissioner Van Turner explained. "We recognize that this resolution will be viewed in stark contrast against traditional contracting practices within Shelby County Government , and given that our MWBE program is in its infancy, we believe it is imperative to incorporate the necessary cures to allow for maximization of M/WBE and LOSB participation.”

