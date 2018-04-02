Ex-alderman, firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charge

A former alderman from Mississippi's third-largest city plead guilty to transporting child pornography Monday.

Ronnie Hale faces five to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

He was indicted in December for transporting the porn from Mississippi to Tennessee.

Investigators found the child pornography while executing a search warrant following Hale's arrest for promising money to a woman for sex.

Hale's misdemeanor prostitution case is scheduled for trial April 26 in DeSoto County. He is expected to be sentenced for the child pornography charge on August 1st.

Hale worked as a Memphis firefighter for more than two decades. Hale retired from the fire department in November 2017 after allegations against him surfaced. He resigned from the Southaven Board of Alderman in December.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.