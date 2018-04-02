Big River Crossing to put on 15-minute light shows in honor of MLK50

Keep your eyes on Big River Crossing.

To go along with the many other events honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, the bridge will be putting on light shows throughout the evenings.

Big River Crossing said the bridge will glow red and white every night through April 4--the 50th anniversary of King's assassination.

Also, 15-minute light shows will take place on the bridge every night from sundown to 10 p.m.

