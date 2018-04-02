Crowds gather downtown ahead of MLK50 commemoration

It is a big moment in the nation's history.

More and more people packed the downtown Memphis area steadily throughout the day. Some are in town all week, others wanted to visit before Wednesday's commemoration.

“It's just about reflection about where we've been and where we are today,” said Brenda Wimberly from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Wimberly is one of many visitors to Memphis who stood in a continually growing line at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday.

Wimberly is in town with a choir that will be performing in memory of Dr. King.

“It's a mark of history,” Wimberly said. “It's just a mark of where we've come from and where we can look to the future.”

Wimberly and the others who graced these doors didn't have to pay admission. Memphis-based FedEx picked up the tab for the day, meaning entrance for all is free.

“I don't think our kids nowadays realize how many people had to fight to be in the same community in the same classroom,” Memphian Stacey Johnson said.

Johnson brought her childhood friend Bonte and her family, who lives in Australia, to the museum as well.

They planned this trip to Memphis for two years, and they said being here for the anniversary is simply a coincidence.

“To be here for the 50th anniversary is just stunning, I can't believe it,” relative Jill Jones said. “The struggle is just overwhelming to think that people had to go through that to live a normal life and have equal rights.”

Monday, Memphis police stepped up security with the chopper flying overhead, mounted patrols, cruisers parked at nearly every intersection around the museum, and some barricaded roads.

It’s the beginning of a week that will mean so much to so many.

“The significance of being here at this moment is something that I will always treasure and it's a moment in time that I couldn't recapture,” said Anita Arnold from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The museum is open until 7 p.m. Monday for FedEx Free Day but be aware parking in the area is already beginning to be troublesome.

There are major street closures planned that go into place in just hours.

