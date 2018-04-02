New FedEx program looks to recruit pilots

FedEx has announced a new program to recruit and retain pilots, and it will start at a university in Mississippi.

The program is called "Purple Runway -- a FedEx Pathways Program," and it will help support the airline with a pipeline of highly trained and qualified aviators.

The program will start at Delta State University. It will offer tuition assistance, a mentoring program, advanced training

The end goal would be to land a job at Memphis-based FedEx.

Click here to learn more about the program.

