Former U.S. Attorney General calls on Americans to 'rededicate' themselves to MLK's dream

National Civil Rights Museum events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. officially kicked off Monday.

The first of several symposiums pushed audience members to question "Where do we go from here?"

Eric Holder, the 82nd Attorney General of the United States, was the keynote speaker at Monday's symposium.

"The feeling, as Dr. King has described it, is something is happening in Memphis," Holder said. "The city's forward movement, I think, is evident. Its healing is evident, and yet the scars of our past can still be seen and felt."

Holder said he was impressed by Memphis being able to push culture forward while still remembering the tragic past events that marred the city.

"I also deeply admire this city's ability to showcase its extraordinary progress without glossing over a heart-wrenching past," Holder said.

Monday's symposium featured discussions about poverty, voting rights, and racism with key players from across the country including Civil Rights leaders, activists, and politicians. Notable politicians in attendance Monday included Alabama Senator Doug Jones and former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen.

"I always admired Martin Luther King for one thing especially, and that was: he didn't hate America. He called us instead to fill the ideals on which the country was founded," former Tennessee Governor, and current congressional candidate, Phil Bredesen said.

Holder called on all Americans to strive to make Dr. King's dream a reality.

"To take stock of our progress, to take responsibility of the work that remains before us, and to rededicate ourselves to the dream of racial, social, and economic justice that is Dr. King's living legacy," Holder said.

