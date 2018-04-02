MLK's youngest daughter and 100 other ministers tour NCRM

Reverend Bernice King, the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is getting an up-close look at the National Civil Rights Museum.

King arrived in Memphis on Monday with a group of 100 ministers from Atlanta.

Her first stop was at the National Civil Rights Museum to tour the latest exhibit dedicated to her father's legacy and her mother’s involvement in the movement.

King is the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and she was only 5 years old when her father was assassinated.

She spoke about her father's legacy and said the commemoration of her father's death is a chance to spread the message of non-violence.

King was last in Memphis in October 2017, and she mentioned she was brought to tears during that trip to Memphis and the National Civil Rights Museum.

"This particular time in October I just broke down in tears,” King said. “It may a lot to do with my age, really having to face this once again, and processing and trying to bring some closure to the emotion of losing a father.”

She said she wants to use this opportunity to overcome racial barriers within religion as well.

King announced she will be speaking Tuesday night at Mason Temple, the location where her father gave his last speech.

WMC Action News 5 will have a crew there to cover the event.

