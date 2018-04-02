Luminary Awards Ceremony honors 1968 sanitation workers

City of Memphis honored the living sanitation workers of 1968 on Monday evening.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland presented the 30 workers with the "2018 Luminary Award" medallions.

Their fight for better working conditions and equability is what brought Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis in 1968.

Actor LeVar Burton and saxophonist Kirk Whalum were just a few of the big names at the private event and concert, held at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts.

Congratulations to all of the recipients!

