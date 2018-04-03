Collierville plans to overhaul Washington St.

Two people were shot in North Memphis, in the New Chicago neighborhood, on Monday night.More >>
Washington Street in Collierville is getting a facelift.More >>
City of Memphis honored the living sanitation workers of 1968 on Monday evening.More >>
Reverend Bernice King, the youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is getting an up-close look at the National Civil Rights Museum.More >>
Memphis police say a store clerk shot and killed a teenage customer last Thursday.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
The University of Alabama released a promo for a new series titled "Shop Talk" last week. Now, NBA superstar, LeBron James, is contending that Alabama has lifted concepts from a program on "Uninterrupted".More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Administrators are trying to make Stoneman Douglas as safe as possible. Some students said they’re missing the point.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
