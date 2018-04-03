Collierville plans to overhaul Washington St.

Washington Street in Collierville is getting a facelift.

The street, just east of Main Street, will be repaved. On top of that, the city plans to add more trees, expand sidewalks, and add parking spaces.

The businesses will also get a new coat of paint and the city plans to add a restaurant and more retail shopping in the area.

They hope to have the renovations done by fall.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.