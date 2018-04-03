2 shot in North Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 shot in North Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were shot in North Memphis, in the New Chicago neighborhood, on Monday night.

The shooting happened on Firestone Avenue just before midnight.

Memphis Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital--their condition is unknown at this time.

There is no information available on a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly