City to revive, repurpose Universal Life Insurance building

The City of Memphis is cutting the ribbon on a revived Universal Life Insurance Co. building.

The building was brought back to life due to a public-private partnership with the city.

Universal Life was founded in 1923 by Dr. J.E. Walker, A.W. Willis Sr., and M.W. Bonner. It grew to become the fourth-largest African-American-owned life insurance company in America.

The revived building will be home to the City of Memphis Business Development Center.

City leaders will host the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.

