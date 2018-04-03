City to revive, repurpose Universal Life Insurance building

When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast or live breaking news, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts in the above video player.
A bull was seen taking a stroll through a Cordova neighborhood Monday.More >>
A bull was seen taking a stroll through a Cordova neighborhood Monday.More >>
The City of Memphis is cutting the ribbon on a revived Universal Life Insurance Co. building.More >>
The City of Memphis is cutting the ribbon on a revived Universal Life Insurance Co. building.More >>
National Civil Rights Museum events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. officially kicked off Monday.More >>
National Civil Rights Museum events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. officially kicked off Monday.More >>
A cold front will interact with a warm, moisture-rich environment in the Mid-South on Tuesday evening.More >>
A cold front will interact with a warm, moisture-rich environment in the Mid-South on Tuesday evening.More >>
Washington Street in Collierville is getting a facelift.More >>
Washington Street in Collierville is getting a facelift.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
There were no parents, no adults around – just the two teenagers – as the young girl approached oncoming traffic, so the teens took action.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
The mother was arrested on suspicion of one count of child abuse.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.More >>
A Rhode Island nudist campground is looking for a lifeguard, and the uniform is cheap: nothing.More >>
A Rhode Island nudist campground is looking for a lifeguard, and the uniform is cheap: nothing.More >>