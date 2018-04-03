Bull takes stroll through Cordova neighborhood - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bull takes stroll through Cordova neighborhood

A bull was seen taking a stroll through a Cordova neighborhood Monday. 

The bull was located in a subdivision off of Pisgah Road. 

The owner retrieved the animal after deputies were called to the scene. 

It is unknown how the bull made it to the neighborhood. 

