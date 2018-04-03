I-40 briefly shut down when power lines fell on vehicles

A portion of Interstate 40 closed for about 30 minutes Tuesday when power lines fell on top of several vehicles.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-40 near the Appling Road exit.

Law enforcement shut down the interstate and detoured cars around the power lines, as crews cleared the road.

The interstate was reopened before 11 a.m.

